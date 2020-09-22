Tucker Carlson has said a lot of offensive things over the years, like the time he praised a “brave” White college student for Photoshopping his face onto a cracker, but he may have reached a new low on Monday. During an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host described Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, to not “be replaced until a new president is installed” in 2021, as “pathetic.”

Carlson’s remarks followed Donald Trump appearing earlier that day on Fox News, where he called into question of whether RBG said what she said (she did). “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff,” the president said. Carlson, ever a loyal stooge, echoed Trump’s remarks.

“We don’t really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final words were,” Carlson bloviated. “Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don’t believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic because life is bigger than politics, even this year. We wouldn’t wish final words that small on anyone so we’re going to again choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t actually say that, that in real life she was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones.” He continued:

“She was not God. Yet according to the left, Ginsburg was all we had. We must obey her dying words as if they were a religious text. Her final wish supersedes our founding documents.”

Many on Twitter are responding to Tucker’s characterization of Ginsberg’s wish, with one user calling him “truly sick.”

Go back to talking to the cracker kid, Tuck.

Like Trump, Tucker Carlson is also calling RBG's granddaughter a liar about her dying wish: "Keep in mind we don't really know actually what Ginsburg's final words were … We don't believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic." pic.twitter.com/CIIzy1MdPF — The Recount (@therecount) September 22, 2020

Maybe those were her second to final words and her actual final words were “Fuck that knockoff Alex P. Keaton bitch-ass country club incel, Tucker Carlson.” https://t.co/h0BKrxfkhF — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 22, 2020

This is honestly a truly sick thing for Tucker Carlson to be doing. It’s extremely on brand, but it’s sick. https://t.co/Djtr9Jgikm — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 22, 2020

This is in extremely bad taste even for Tucker. I don't think

he has to prepare for his show anymore. It's just one long

whiny twitter rant. He could have been a real journalist,

but he went for the easy money. Hate-filled fact-free clickbait à la carte regurgitated nightly. — dawn harden (@dawnharden1) September 22, 2020

Not more pathetic, however, than suggesting a dead woman's granddaughter fabricated her words. — Will Saletan (@saletan) September 22, 2020

Im really trying. REALLY trying not to swear so much on here. But, SRSLY???!! Tucker makes fun of RBG’s dying wish. Tucker Mother effing Tucker, the frozen fish heir? I don’t want to sound too crazy, but @TuckerCarlson, I hope you f*cking choke and die on your STUPID bow ties. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) September 22, 2020

(Via the Daily Beast)