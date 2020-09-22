fox news
Viral

Tucker Carlson Is Being Called ‘Truly Sick’ For Thinking Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Words Are ‘Pathetic’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Tucker Carlson has said a lot of offensive things over the years, like the time he praised a “brave” White college student for Photoshopping his face onto a cracker, but he may have reached a new low on Monday. During an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host described Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, to not “be replaced until a new president is installed” in 2021, as “pathetic.”

Carlson’s remarks followed Donald Trump appearing earlier that day on Fox News, where he called into question of whether RBG said what she said (she did). “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff,” the president said. Carlson, ever a loyal stooge, echoed Trump’s remarks.

“We don’t really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final words were,” Carlson bloviated. “Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don’t believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic because life is bigger than politics, even this year. We wouldn’t wish final words that small on anyone so we’re going to again choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t actually say that, that in real life she was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones.” He continued:

“She was not God. Yet according to the left, Ginsburg was all we had. We must obey her dying words as if they were a religious text. Her final wish supersedes our founding documents.”

Many on Twitter are responding to Tucker’s characterization of Ginsberg’s wish, with one user calling him “truly sick.”

Go back to talking to the cracker kid, Tuck.

(Via the Daily Beast)

×