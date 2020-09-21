In the days before her death, U.S. Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights pioneer Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed her dying wish to her granddaughter: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Not only is Trump planning to ignore RBG, he’s also casting doubts that she said what she, well, said.

While appearing on Monday’s Fox & Friends, Trump said, “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff.”

Trump also told the Fox News host that he’s narrowed his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to fill Ginsburg’s seat to five people and that he plans to announce his selection this week. “I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over,” he said.

Because nothing says showing respect to the recently deceased than to immediately go against their dying wish. Watch the Fox & Friends clip below.

