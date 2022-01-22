When M&M’s unveiled new and more “inclusive” images last week for their chocolate candy characters, there was a fair amount of online dragging. But few got mad the way Tucker Carlson did. On Friday night, the Fox News host took a break from singing the glories of Viagra and yelling at the homeless to tell his many viewers that he’s mad that he no longer finds M&M characters sexually attractive.

Tucker: M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity… pic.twitter.com/rz7VtVCHWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

Carlson took particular umbrage with what the candy company did to their brown M&M. Once Mrs. Brown, she has been transitioned into a more gender neutral version named simply “Brown.” What’s more, their stilettos have been swapped out for sport kitten heels. (Carlson also didn’t like that Green has exchanged go-go boots for sneakers.)

Perhaps it seems weird that fictional characters representing chocolate candy that people eat should have any sexualized characteristics. Not to Carlson, who fumed that Brown’s new look was “less sexy.” He continued: “M&M’s will not be satisfied until every cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous, until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”

So there you have it: A grown man who is paid to talk on TV — and to endanger his own viewers’ lives — is mad that he no longer wants to get a drink with a fictional cartoon mascot for foodstuffs. No wonder he’s the most popular host on Fox News.

(Via The Daily Beast)