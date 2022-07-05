Politico has released the first trailer for Unprecedented, Alex Holder’s upcoming three-part documentary about Donald Trump and his family during the 2020 presidential campaign, including footage from the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee. You can watch it below.

In the trailer, Donald Trump Jr. vows to “make liberals cry,” Ivanka Trump jokes about borrowing a dog to draw attention away from a line on her dress, Eric Trump is just kind of there, and Donald Trump is obsessed about a glass of water on a table next to him. (What is it with him and water?) “Witness the 3-part documentary event… With exclusive access… To the most controversial family in the world… Gaining power is easy… Surrendering it is not,” it reads. (The Trump / Succession parallels are unmistakable.)

Here’s more:

Holder’s cameraperson joined the crowd as it marched on the Capitol. “We’ve got to get the roaches out, all of them,” a protester yells straight to camera as he appears to motion toward Congress. Next up is a montage of scenes from the frontlines as the rioters breach the Capitol and police in riot gear are attacked.

The trailer ends with Trump asking, “Do you miss me yet?” (No.)

Unprecedented (which is reportedly making the Trumps very anxious) premieres on Discovery+ sometime the summer.

(Via Politico)