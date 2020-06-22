During a re-election campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend, Donald Trump risked thousands of lives to prove that he can drink a glass of water with one hand.

The heroic feat was part of a 15-minute story where the president described, in great detail, why the “fakers” were wrong to mock him for gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and needing two hands to take a sip of water earlier this month. Or as the New York Times described it, “Mr. Trump held the glass with his right hand and brought it to his mouth, but appeared to momentarily have trouble lifting his arm farther. He used his left hand to push the bottom of the glass so that it reached his lips.” Here’s the Tulsa video, should you want to see the CGI-free spectacle.

Incredible stuff. To mock the president’s H2O-based grudge holding, actor Henry Winkler took to Twitter to prove that he, too, can drink a glass of water with only one hand. In the 13-second video, captioned “one hand,” the bearded Happy Days and Barry actor dramatically threw one hand behind his back while raising a glass and taking a sip.

It’s my favorite movie of the summer.

No wonder Winkler shares so much fish photos — my man loves his water.