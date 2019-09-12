Last week, President Donald Trump announced plans to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in an attempt to tackle the growing epidemic of use amongst children and teens. If you’re someone who vapes, you’re probably feeling all sorts of ways about this right now. We get it, you don’t have to be a kid to want to satisfy your nicotine addiction and taste mango creme coffee at the same time. But the thing is, these things do appeal a lot more to children than if they were tobacco flavored, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nicotine can harm the development of the adolescent brain — which continues to develop until the age of 25 — causing damage to the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.

Since the president’s announcement, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar further elaborated that the FDA is looking to finalize policies that would pull all flavored e-cigarettes from the market in a tweet from yesterday morning, so buckle up because if you’ve been loading up your JUUL with cucumber or mint-flavored pods, this is definitely happening and those pods are about to be as rare as a Cuban cigar in 1962.

I just announced with @POTUS and @FDACommissioner that we will be finalizing policies that will clear flavored e-cigarettes from the market. New provisional data show that youth use continues to rise rapidly, and we will not stand idly by. — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) September 11, 2019

As we mentioned, flavored e-cigarettes aren’t just popular among children, according to a survey of over 38,000 people conducted by Vaping360.com, JUUL pod users seem to overwhelmingly prefer the type of flavored pods that the FDA is seeking to ban. According to the 2017 survey, 46% of JUUL pod users prefer Mango, 29% prefer Cool Mint, 11% opt for Creme Brûlée, and just 6% of buyers reach for the Virginia Tobacco flavor. Another survey submitted to the FDA regarding the “Regulation of Flavors in Tobacco Products” found that while dedicated e-cigarette users often initiate e-cigarette use with tobacco-flavored products, they tend to transition to “exclusive or predominant use of non-tobacco flavored products” and that regular use of flavored nicotine pods was associated with “significantly higher odds of having quit smoking.”

So while, yes, youth-use is on the rise, with a study conducted by the National Institute of Drug Abuse finding that 37% of 12th graders, 32% of 10th graders, and 17% of 8th graders reported vaping in 2018, we still need to consider those smoking cigarettes still accounts for one of every five deaths in the United States each year, according to estimates by the CDC. If flavored e-cigarettes help to keep smokers away from traditional cigarettes is a ban in the best interest of public health?

In his rambling remarks, President Trump also addressed growing concerns about the general safety of vaping in regards to a recent outbreak of illnesses and death tied to the use of vape pens and e-cigarettes for both nicotine and marijuana. As of Monday, September 16th, a seventh individual has died from complications related to e-cigarettes. The most recent victim, a California resident, was described by the Los Angeles Times as being older than 40 years of age, with a history of vaping and “complicating health issues.” The victim had been undergoing treatment for a pulmonary respiratory illness for the last several weeks at a hospital in Tulare County. As of now, there are three known pulmonary illnesses tied to vaping being treated in Tulare County.

Also as of Monday, the CDC has now activated its Emergency Operations Center as the outbreak of e-cigarette related death and injuries continues to grow.

Currently, according to the Huffington Post, all of the illnesses have involved people with a history of e-cigarette product use and there is as of now no consistent evidence of infection, which has lead health officials at the CDC to believe the cause is related to chemical exposure. Initially, health officials pointed the finger at THC-related products but now some of the affected report only using nicotine products. The CDC’s investigation has not identified any specific substance or product that can be linked to all of the case.