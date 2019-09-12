Trump Referred To His Son Barron In A Bizarre Way, And Twitter Lost It

President Donald J. Trump has an infamously creepy relationship with his daughter, Ivanka; by contrast he has an infamously chilly relationship with his two oldest sons, Eric and Don Jr. But till now he’s at least seemed to like Barron, his 13-year-old boy with current spouse Melania, on whom he cheated with a porn star. So what to make of Wednesday’s Oval Office press sit-down, in which he…seemed to forget Barron was his? Or something?

Trump indicates that his drive against vaping came at the behest of Melania. He then describes his son Barron in a very odd way. "That's how the First Lady involved. She's got a son — together — that's a beautiful young man, & she feels very very strongly about it." pic.twitter.com/s5wNzUCSmj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

Trump was talking about his sudden fascination and hatred of vapes, the ever-trendy new way to imbibe nicotine minus those pesky chemicals that come from regular smoking. Over the last few weeks, doctors have been raising red flags around e-cigarette use, signaling that they may be as much of a health risk, or perhaps moreso, than cigarettes. Reports have also emerged about the high use of vapes among teenagers, not only in high school but in junior high as well.

The president finally decided it was a health risk. Trump has said he’ll be ordering the FDA to put “some strong recommendations” involving flavored e-cigarettes in a “couple weeks.” He also spoke with concern about “our youth” getting sick by vaping. It was then that he succumbed to another classic case of impenetrable Trump word salad.

Trump spoke about how “the First Lady got involved,” while Melania silently sat next to him. He then implied that Barron may have got involved in vaping in some fashion, although the way he referred to his biological son was rather…detached. “She’s got a son — together — that’s a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it.”

He then offered an old Trump standby: “We’re all looking at it very closely.”

Ignoring that the president spoke so vaguely about vaping it’s unclear if he’s ever previously heard of it. Many people seized upon the “she’s got a son” bit.

Non-zero chance he doesn’t remember Barron’s name — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 11, 2019

I will pay a bounty of $1,000 to the first reporter to ask Trump on air how old Barron is. https://t.co/15XX3PIowR — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 12, 2019

DO NOT VAPE! MY WIFE IS WORRIED ABOUT HER SON BARRON WHO MIGHT ALSO BE MY SON I THINK IF SO HE'S FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/m44YkbnQER — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 11, 2019

Wait, You mean the dumbass who had affair with porn star while his third wife was home caring for newborn baby, forgot the baby (Barron)'s name? pic.twitter.com/XPlMNcRYY4 — elenadreams (@elenadreams2) September 11, 2019

“She’s got a son…” You can’t fault Trump for not remembering Barron. Donald was very busy rawdogging pornstars during Barron’s infancy. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 11, 2019

I don't have children so I have a super-quick question for parents: Is it a normal thing to forget your kid is yours? https://t.co/ziQfY1DONl — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 12, 2019

God, he’s not only the worst president, worst human being, but also the worst father ever. I bet Melania saw how shitty his other kids are and is purposely keeping Barron away from him. — Carly West (@carlyvwest) September 11, 2019

Some postulated that Barron may have been caught vaping.

Barron got caught with a vape and fucked it up for everyone, nice going dude — chris person, #1 crush 40 fan (@Papapishu) September 11, 2019

Barron got caught with a Juul and now we can't have Mint pods anymore https://t.co/zT3xAGMmX4 — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) September 11, 2019

lmao they caught Barron vaping didnt they https://t.co/cUMEEfwxxy — lib crusher (@lib_crusher) September 11, 2019

I bet barron got caught vaping — Dolphin pilot (@TheAmitie) September 11, 2019

John Bolton gave Barron a flavored vape pen — ≡l≡v≡nth (@3L3V3NTH) September 11, 2019

Others wondered if Trump had even heard of vaping before Wednesday.

Trump hadn’t heard of vaping before this week. It’s obvious by that presser today. So he got his Colorforms briefing yesterday with the pretty pictures and the big red X through a vape pen. He also completely forgot about Barron, who we’re told lives in the White House. pic.twitter.com/6NEfmiTB0i — April (@ReignOfApril) September 12, 2019

Others focused on the clip’s other low points.

Everyone focused on the Barron part but I can't stop laughing at: “A lot of people think vaping is wonderful.. it’s really not wonderful. That’s one thing I think we can say, definitely, commissioner. It’s not a wonderful thing. It’s got big problems.. It’s so new. It’s so new” https://t.co/uyhPsTaQcW — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) September 11, 2019

And some wondered if the president may no longer be mentally fit for the job.