Trump Referred To His Son Barron In A Bizarre Way, And Twitter Lost It

President Donald J. Trump has an infamously creepy relationship with his daughter, Ivanka; by contrast he has an infamously chilly relationship with his two oldest sons, Eric and Don Jr. But till now he’s at least seemed to like Barron, his 13-year-old boy with current spouse Melania, on whom he cheated with a porn star. So what to make of Wednesday’s Oval Office press sit-down, in which he…seemed to forget Barron was his? Or something?

Trump was talking about his sudden fascination and hatred of vapes, the ever-trendy new way to imbibe nicotine minus those pesky chemicals that come from regular smoking. Over the last few weeks, doctors have been raising red flags around e-cigarette use, signaling that they may be as much of a health risk, or perhaps moreso, than cigarettes. Reports have also emerged about the high use of vapes among teenagers, not only in high school but in junior high as well.

The president finally decided it was a health risk. Trump has said he’ll be ordering the FDA to put “some strong recommendations” involving flavored e-cigarettes in a “couple weeks.” He also spoke with concern about “our youth” getting sick by vaping. It was then that he succumbed to another classic case of impenetrable Trump word salad.

Trump spoke about how “the First Lady got involved,” while Melania silently sat next to him. He then implied that Barron may have got involved in vaping in some fashion, although the way he referred to his biological son was rather…detached. “She’s got a son — together — that’s a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it.”

He then offered an old Trump standby: “We’re all looking at it very closely.”

Ignoring that the president spoke so vaguely about vaping it’s unclear if he’s ever previously heard of it. Many people seized upon the “she’s got a son” bit.

Some postulated that Barron may have been caught vaping.

Others wondered if Trump had even heard of vaping before Wednesday.

Others focused on the clip’s other low points.

And some wondered if the president may no longer be mentally fit for the job.

