Bill Hader and Pete Davidson never asked to have something in common, other than being former SNL cast members, but they do have something huge in common, allegedly. Maybe! Apparently. Probably. And it’s also odd to discuss this pressing subject alongside an ^^ image ^^ from an “Herb Welch: Virginity Pledge Rally” sketch, but here we are. Let’s chat.

First, it’s important to remember how Pete Davidson has been enjoying long-running reports that he’s got so-called “Big D*ck Energy,” which is the public’s way (I guess) of coping with how he’s bounced through relationships with several stunning women, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and more. He seems to have a certain charm, obviously, and that’s where the BDE talk began, and Pete has done nothing to discourage this reputation. Heck, he even told Machine Gun Kelly that his “D” is a “scientific wonder.” Furthermore, Pete’s most recent ex, Kim Kardashian, went on record to confirm that Pete, does, in fact, have that “BDE.”

And that brings us to Hart of Dixie and The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson, who dated Bill Hader before and during the pandemic. She recently got extremely candid about the Barry star on her Broad Ideas podcast, on which she spoke with 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman. When Rachel’s guest asked what she really missed about Bill, more than anything else, Rachel did not hesitate: “His big d*ck.”

This, of course, is very funny for the TMI factor and because it feels so random, but Rachel managed to drown out the podcast laughter and declare, “We can keep that… And cut, let’s move on.” It’s a nice way to remember someone, yes? And Rachel probably preferred this to how she previously opened up to describe she and Bill’s painful breakup as “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth” and something that “”hurt like a motherf*cker.”

Long story short: Bill Hader and Pete Davidson might not actually both have BDE, but they have exes who say that they’ve got it, so there.

And we’re still waiting for Camp Bill to chime in because you know that people have been blowing up his phone over this. Hopefully, he received a congrats text from Pete Davidson.

(Via Broad Ideas & Page Six)