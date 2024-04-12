Sure, your home theater is tricked out, has a “pause” button, and has no line to the bathroom, but does it have those novelty popcorn buckets? Nope, those are an in-person treat only, which is only a solitary reason why Mean Girls and Beyoncé’s Renaissance viewers headed to make fetch happen in multiplexes. Whereas the Dune: Part Two disgusting sandworm bucket nearly stole the show and inspired an SNL skit about getting more bang for your buck in the lost-virginity realm.

Well, you (allegedly) ain’t seen nothing yet. At this week’s CinemaCon, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige teased the heck out of the next MCU Phase, which we’ll unofficially refer to as “Deadpool’s R-Rated Ass Revives The MCU.” That’s the hope, at at any rate, and although there was no sneak peek at the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket, Feige revealed that there will be such a thing, from which overly salty, buttered goodness shall spring. What will this collector’s item look like? It will be disgusting, of course.

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier duly reported that “[w]hile some are unintentionally gross, this one will be intentionally gross. #CinemaCon”

Feige confirms that there will be a Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket. And that while some are unintentionally gross, this one will be intentionally gross. #CinemaCon — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 11, 2024

And ComicBook’s Brandon Davis echoed the sentiment while adding, “Deadpool & Wolverine is getting a popcorn bucket which will be intentionally crude and lewd. #CinemaCon”

As for an actual peek? Nobody is showing the trinket off yet, but we can only assume that this could be a variant on Deadpool’s Bea Arthur fixation or the first-movie sex montage. Perhaps something suggestive with a chimichanga. There gross possibilities are truly endless, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out the details.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on July 26.