How Much Is Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Movie Popcorn Bucket?

This weekend, longsuffering Beyoncé fans will finally get to see the concert movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé after months of hype and speculation. The movie will be an AMC Theatres exclusive, and as such, come with multiple perks like a themed drink at the chain’s MacGuffins Bar and exclusive collectibles (tequila AND gin though? YEESH). A Renaissance popcorn bucket and collectible cup will both be available for purchase (provided you go on day one because you just know the Hive is all over those) beginning on November 30.

The popcorn bucket will be $22.99 while the cup will cost $12.99. If that seems a little steep, just remember: Rocket Raccoon’s popcorn bucket ran Guardians Of The Galaxy fans 30 bucks. Both Renaissance collectibles feature the film’s title in shimmering silver print along with a silver silhouette of Beyoncé herself draped along the logo. Fans going on opening weekend will also get a chance at a free mini poster of Beyoncé in a 1950s sci-fi space explorer outfit.

At the film’s premiere on Saturday, stars came out in droves to support Beyoncé, including all four previous members of Destiny’s Child. Other big-name BeyHivers (and accent mark lovers) included the singer’s proteges Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Normani, Victoria Monét, and more.