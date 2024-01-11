How Much Is The ‘Mean Girls’ Popcorn Bucket At AMC?

You know what’s fetch? Movie theater merch, and the new Mean Girls musical has what might be the groolest bit of themed branding we’ve seen in quite a while.

Paramount Pictures has partnered with AMC to offer moviegoers a popcorn-storing tin in the shape of the film’s iconic Burn Book. According to the description, the 54-ounce tin is “perfect for any fan or those who enjoy a touch of drama with their snacks.” As of now, the merch is listed as coming soon so you can’t order it online, but when you head to theaters to see this musical rendition of Tina Fey’s sharp high-school satire, expect to shell out $20.

AMC is selling a Burn Book popcorn tin for the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie. pic.twitter.com/XrfFpGnJsu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 10, 2024

Fans of the film can pair their snack-stashing diary with other collectibles like diamond-patterned tumblers, “You Can’t Sit With Us” water bottles, and pink shirts with what is arguably the most quoted line of the original film. But, let’s be real, if you’re not slathering butter — which is not a carb by the way — all over your popcorn in this baby, you’re just not Plastics material.

In case you want to prep for the experience of watching one of the best teen comedies of a generation transform into a medley of Broadway show tunes, here’s what critics are saying about the film.