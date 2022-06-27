As a daytime talk show focused on women, naturally, The View delved into the controversial Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. As always, Whoopi Goldberg did not pull her punches, and the fiery co-host had some choice words for Justice Clarence Thomas, whose opinion opened the door for a cornucopia of regressive decisions that could peel back everything from gay rights, contraception, and even interracial marriage. A topic that Goldberg notes Thomas should be very concerned with.

“We were not in the Constitution either. We were not even people in the Constitution,” Goldberg said of African-Americans who were legally allowed to be owned as slaves. “You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence! And say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white. And you better hope that nobody says, ‘You know, well, you’re not in the Constitution, you’re back to being a quarter of a person,’ because that’s not going to work either!”

Goldberg also took Thomas to task for putting the right to contraception in jeopardy. Via The Daily Beast:

“And I appreciate everybody’s religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don’t ask you to subscribe to mine. And you do not have the right based on your religious beliefs to tell me because what’s next? As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it!”

Granted, Thomas’ opinion did not specifically mention the landmark decision in Loving v. Virginia, which allowed interracial marriage, but he did mention several similar decisions that could easily be overturned. As Goldberg so fiercely noted, there is nothing stopping this court from deciding Loving should be in the mix, too.

