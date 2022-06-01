Ever since the Uvalde gun massacre, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, Republicans have blamed everything except the guns. Their targets have been very creative. Some have blamed doors. Don Jr. blamed teachers. Tucker Carlson blamed…COVID lockdowns? And then there’s Laura Ingraham. The Fox News host was dragged en masse after she pinned the blame on what she called “pot psychosis.” But on Wednesday’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg didn’t think it was funny.

After playing the clip, in which Ingraham came for the drug that turns people into giggling couch potatoes convinced the greatest musical genre is prog rock, the show’s hosts made some customary ““What is she on?” jokes. (That one came from Joy Behar.) Not Whoopi.

“Listen, I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy. But none of those things are the issue,” Goldberg said, calmly yet sternly. “The issue is that there is an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on. They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar. Kids can get an assault weapon. That’s the issue. It’s not if people are smoking too much weed. You know that, Laura!”

Goldberg continued:

“You can put it through a B.S. lens if you want to and keep pretending like you don’t know that we have an issue with assault weapons. And this will be the last I have to say on it. This weapon, you cannot hunt with it. You cannot go bird hunting with it. It is made to kill and destroy bodies. That’s what it does!”

Lots of people treat wacko Republican responses to serious issues with mockery, especially if they come from Marjorie Taylor Greene or the comparatively more respectable Ted Cruz. But Goldberg’s measured outburst is a reminder that these lawmakers continue to legislate in a manner that can put people’s lives in danger, as it has with the epidemic of mass shootings that has no end in sight. So laugh at someone like Ingraham when she unconvincingly blames psychotic behavior on the chilliest drug on the market. But don’t forget to get angry as Whoopi does in the video you can watch above.