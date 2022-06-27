Although Eminem has always had a reputation as something of a provocateur, in recent years, a lot of his most inflammatory statements have been reserved for current events as his targets shifted from pop stars to political figures. In 2017, he went after Donald Trump multiple times, most notably during his BET Hip-Hop Award Cypher verse and during an appearance at the Reading Festival in the UK. More recently, he took a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protests against racial injustice during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, an action that riled some conservative commentators.

So it should come as no surprise that Eminem has similarly weighed in on the biggest political shift of the past week — or even of the past fifty years. Last week, the Supreme Court voted to overturn one of the landmark rulings of the past century, Roe V. Wade. The move prompted an outcry from celebrities and musicians of all stripes, with singers like Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers leading “f*ck the Supreme Court” chants and Kendrick Lamar calling for the protection of women’s rights during their performances at Glastonbury.

Eminem has joined this cadre of outspoken pop stars, tweeting, “As a father, it pisses me off that women have fewer rights 2day than just a few days ago. We r fuckin goin bckwards.” The proud Detroiter also provided a resource link in his tweet, writing, “Here’s how to help in Michigan.”

As a father it pisses me off that women have fewer rights 2day than just a few days ago… we r fuckin goin bckwards. Here’s how 2 help in MIchigan. https://t.co/AzYGESOF8j — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 26, 2022

You don’t have to be a father to appreciate that many people feel unsafe as a result of this new landmark ruling and that there’s a sense that things can certainly get worse from here. However, there may be a bright side: When even Donald Trump admits that the move was a strategic mistake for the Republican Party, potentially galvanizing Democrats in the Senate to do… literally anything, there might just be some course correction in the near future.