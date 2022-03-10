Whoopi Goldberg recently dealt with her own backlash, so she must know an unsavory comment when she sees one. In this case, she and the other ladies of The View aren’t at all impressed with Kim Kardashian’s “best” career advice for women. While promoting Hulu’s The Kardashians (premiering April 14, and yep, Kanye makes an appearance), Kim (alongside a very in-agreement Kourtney) declared (to Variety), “I have the best advice for women in business.” Then came the condescending followup: “Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Yikes. Kim Kardashian’s known for her out-of-touch ways, but she outdid herself here, and so, Whoopi relayed what the backlash was all about, referencing Kim’s adult film as well as her wealthy, fame-soaked upbringing. “People who say she had a big head start compared to most people,” Whoopi began. “Mm-hmm. Do you remember what that head start was? Think back. Think back, if that’s what you mean to say.”

KIM KARDASHIAN’S ADVICE TO WOMEN IS TO GET UP AND WORK: #TheView panel reacts to the criticism Kardashian is facing over her work ethic remarks in a recent ‘Variety’ interview. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/LhITgoZ2zO — The View (@TheView) March 10, 2022

From there, Joy Behar acknowledged the tape out loud, and Sunny Hostin took the ball and ran. “I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run,” Sunny proclaimed. “And because I, like you, grew up poor… I did have to work harder. and it took me, I think, I worked twice as hard to get half as far as a lot of people.”

Yup, Kim should not have said what she said, and as of now, she’s offered no response or apology about the backlash. Especially since she had added, “no toxic work environments,” this controversy won’t be going away quickly. Rather, she tweeted about a coat (while trying to start a meme) today, and people are firing back at her with a tweet from Jessica DeFino, who revealed how she worked for Kim (and her sisters) as an editor for the Kardashian apps. She didn’t even make enough money to live while working all hours and weekends, and then she was “reprimanded for freelancing on the side” to stay financially afloat. Sounds pretty toxic.