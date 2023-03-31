A juror in the delightfully entertaining Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial has opened up about why the actress won her countersuit against Terry Sanderson. The retired optometrist had sued Paltrow for $300,000 over claims that she crashed into him from behind at a Utah ski resort. Sanderson reportedly suffered serious injuries including broken ribs and a concussion, and he claimed Paltrow skied away after the incident. However, Paltrow countersued, claiming Sanderson crashed into her, and a jury bought it.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, juror No. 11 Samantha Imrie explained why she sided with Paltrow in the verdict after changing her opinion several times during the trial:

Ultimately, Imrie said she felt the expert witnesses, like Dr. Irving Scher, who testified on Paltrow’s behalf, helped her reach a conclusion. “He’s a snow sports expert in many different ways. I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the din settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion,” Imrie said.

Imrie also made it a point to note that Paltrow’s celebrity status had nothing to do with the verdict despite Sanderson’s claim to the contrary after the trial. This was about the law, and wait, did she say “snow science” back there?

“I think it’s important that the public doesn’t just think that this was a win because Gwyneth’s a celebrity,” Imrie said. “I mean, this is based on the evidence. This is based on the law. I do work in medicine and you have to look at everyone the same. So I think that that should apply in the courtroom as well.”

Congrats to Gwyneth. Please don’t spend that dollar all in one place.

(Via ABC News)