Gwyneth Paltrow walked away a winner from the bizarre, yet highly entertaining ski accident trial that had everything from cozy winter looks, random questions about Taylor Swift, and somehow, O.J. Simpson weighing in.

During the courtroom proceedings in Utah, Paltrow faced off against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson who sued the Oscar-winning actress for damagers after accusing her of colliding into him then fleeing after allegedly causing him several injuries. Paltrow, however, countersued and accused Sanderson of crashing into her, which a jury believed. She was awarded a symbolic one dollar in damages and a reimbursement of legal fees.

After the verdict, Paltrow was seen whispering in Sanderson’s ear, and we now know what she said. Like a bone broth angel on wings of grace, she had nothing but good will for her opponent.

Via CNN:

“Her exact words: ‘I wish you well,’” Sanderson said. “Very kind of her.” He said he responded, “Thank you, dear.”

Despite Paltrow reaching down from her organically gilded pedestal to bless the rest of his days, Sanderson was understandably not thrilled with the outcome. He lamented that Paltrow’s celebrity status gave her “assumed credibility” with the jury.

“Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated, right? It’s difficult,” Sanderson said. “Who wants to do that? Someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path.”

As for Paltrow, obviously, she’s pleased with the outcome and congratulated herself for showing up in court.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow wrote in an Instagram Story via PEOPLE. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

(Via CNN, PEOPLE)