Traveling is hard, especially when you have to get to the airport early, dump your water bottles out on the street and then pay $12 for another one. It’s a taxing system! But it’s in place for a reason: so that if somebody decides to smuggle drugs on a plane, they will likely get caught. Sure, not every time, but most of the time…someone is going to pay the price, which is exactly what happened at JFK last week when a woman was arrested for bringing a little too much cocaine into the airport. About 28 pounds too much.

According to AP, officers at Kennedy International Airport confiscated over $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was hiding the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair. Officials became suspicious when the wheels were not turning correctly, forcing TSA to X-ray the chair and discover the white powdery substance.

What’s even more upsetting is the fact that the official US Border Patrol website made a horrible “Wheels On The Bus” joke in its official press release about the ordeal:

The wheels on this passenger’s wheelchair stopped going round and round on arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport when U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized her loaded wheelchair.

This just goes to show that people need editors to stop them from posting things, now more than ever! Of course, social media was very entertained by the story, for better or worse, with most people asking the eternal question: what is TSA always looking for, anyway?

I guess you could say she was Wheeling and Dealing 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹 https://t.co/fqcoHlEo2l — Sheva (@shevkinky) November 15, 2022

NYC is the last place to fly into and think you’re gonna get away with this 😂 https://t.co/zhpHLoGFT2 — Quaintrelle (@greenwhiskey17) November 16, 2022

aight the feds tryin too hard now smh why are you lookin in a wheelchair wheel — 𝓟. (@pabloskywaIker) November 15, 2022

Officers said they noticed the tires on the wheelchair weren’t rotating.

So they x-rayed the wheels and discovered 28 pounds of cocaine, worth nearly half-a-million dollars, stuffed in bags inside. https://t.co/DzPE6Kq2ln — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) November 14, 2022

Nah TSA not that good lol somebody tipping them off https://t.co/U5frc0ngFo — Big Glizzyﷲ (@leafyatted) November 15, 2022

Surprisingly, this is not the first (or second!) time this has happened this year alone. The moral of the story here is to maybe not bring drugs into the world’s busiest airport surrounded by police. It has literally never worked out for anyone.