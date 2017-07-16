The Army of the Dead is here, leaked days before the promised July 20th San Diego Comic-Con reveal, and Sledgehammer Games is not happy about it. Unfortunately for them, it’s out there now, so fans can see the gory, part-machine, part-dead Nazi that they’ll be up against when Call of Duty: World War 2 launches on November 3rd. Sledgehammer addressed the leak in a disappointed tweet:

Leaks aren't ideal, but know that we appreciate the support. We're almost done with the Nazi Zombies Trailer. Hang tight, it'll be worth it! — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 15, 2017

This kind of puts a damper on months of extremely well-put together build-up to the reveal. Sledgehammer had fans decrypting clues that will point to the horror campaign’s locations and heroes, and recently, they had begun showing that these zombies weren’t just zombies: