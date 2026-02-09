When Bruno Mars started his music career, odds are he never imagined that one day, he’d host an online concert in a video game, let alone in a game on Roblox called Steal A Brainrot. But, on January 17, that’s exactly what he did (here’s a recording of the performance). It went very well: Not long after the show, it was reported that at its peak, the performance was watched live by 12,862,161 concurrent users, which was said to be a new record for the most-watched virtual concert of all time.

Now, the folks at Guinness World Records have stepped in to confirm, backing up that 12.8 million number and honoring Mars with the record for “Largest music concert in a videogame by a single artist.” As Guinness notes, Mars appeared as one of the game’s virtual avatars to perform “I Just Might” and “Locked Out Of Heaven.” As for what Steal A Brainrot is, it’s “a base-defense/tycoon game where players collect and defend ‘Brainrot’ characters (voxel characters based on internet memes).” Alongside the concert, a limited-edition “Brunito Marsito” brainrot was also released.

Guinness also notes the brainrot was downloaded 5,428,644 times, and that the show generated an additional 53 million social video views.

Previously, the record was held by Travis Scott for a Fortnite concert in 2020, which saw 12.3 million concurrent viewers.