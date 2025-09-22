Fortnite goes hard when it comes to getting the music world involved in their goings-on. This year, they’ve teamed up with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, and Gorillaz. Now, we can add Daft Punk to the list.

It was announced today (September 22) that the defunct electronic duo will be honored with the “Daft Punk Experience” in Fortnite A press release calls it “the biggest musical experience in Fortnite‘s history.”

The experience is set to have a grand opening on September 27 at 2 p.m. ET, preceded by the pre-event lobby opening at 1:30 p.m. ET. It’s described as “a fully interactive playground that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience Daft Punk’s music,” including 31 songs from the group’s discography. The festivities kick off with a supercut from Daft Punk’s Alive tour and the Alive 2007 album.

It’s further described:

“Remix Daft Punk’s previously released music and create mashups of Daft Punk’s songs within Fortnite at Dream Chamber Studios, blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser in the Robot Rock Arena, make a LEGO® music video at Around the World, or hit the Daft Club to dance ’til dawn. You’ll also find furniture from longtime Daft Punk collaborators Hervet Manufacturier throughout the experience.”

The Fortnite Shop will also have a new Daft Punk bundle available starting September 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Accessories include “the signature GM08 helmet, outfit, and accessories (both in Fortnite and LEGO styles); TB3 helmet, outfit, and accessories (both in Fortnite and LEGO styles); along with instruments and a “Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)” Jam Track.”

On top of all that, there will also be an afterparty and details about that will be revealed later.

Check out images of the virtual venue and what will be available in the Shop below.