Doja Cat’s love affair with the popular multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is well-documented, but her involvement is about to get more personal. During an appearance on The Tonight Show to promote her new album Vie, Doja was given the opportunity to debut her new in-game skin, The Mother of Thorns.

In a segment titled “Real Or Fake,” host Jimmy Fallon reads off the names of Fortnite skins that Doja must identify as either authentic or made up by the Tonight Show crew. Names include “Pumpkin Splice,” “Dr. Theodore Flyesbee,” “Lil Whip,” and “Johnny Pockets,” all of which she correctly tags, with the last being The Mother Of Thorns. Doja explains the new skin, “I’m in my villain era. Fortnite made me a boss for their big Halloween event, “Fortnitemares.” Come try me!” Jimmy then surprised Doja with a real-life replica of the character’s in-game throne. The skin will be available on October 9. Check it out below.

In an extended interview posted to YouTube, Doja also broke down her strategy when playing Fortnite, which she described as “a little sweaty.” She joked, “I only started getting good like a year and a half ago.” She described her former playbook as being a “stealth nurse,” which mostly involved hiding, collecting health and shield items, and supporting her teammates. However, as she explained to Jimmy, “It doesn’t get you anywhere. You have to make a choice to start playing.”

Doja isn’t the only star to get their own Fortnite skin; other in-game stars have included Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, and Ice Spice.

Check out Doja Cat’s extended interview with The Tonight Show above.