Not all gifts are created equal. Some are boring, some are confusing, and some are the kind that immediately end up in a drawer. But not the ones on this list. We went hunting for tech that actually wows — stuff that’s stylish, functional, and just impressive enough to earn you some bragging rights. From electric bikes to cutting-edge wearables, noise cancelling headphones, handheld gaming systems, and more, these gifts are worth their price tags. They’re the kind of “products” that eventually turn into investments, gear that actually earns its spot in the daily routine of whoever’s tree they end up sitting under. (And yes, that can include your own.) Here are our picks for the coolest tech gifts this holiday season. All prices accurate at time of publication. We definitely urge you to hunt for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other seasonal sales to get the best deal.

Oura Ring 4

Price: Starting at $249 I admit it. I want someone – anyone – to tell me the optimal way to live my life. I doubt I’d do something as extreme as joining a cult or the military to achieve that, but I can’t say I haven’t been tempted. (The threat of sleep deprivation is what normally holds me back.) Ultimately, I just want someone or something to take one piece of adulting off my plate everyday, and the Oura Ring 4? It does that. Most wearables I’ve tried feel like a tiny ankle monitor for your wrist but this sleek, circular little gadget is so chic, so seamless, I often forget I’m wearing it. That’s because the latest edition is lighter, thinner, and now hides its sensors inside the band instead of bulging against your finger, making it a 24/7 wearable that genuinely disappears until you open the app and wonder, “How did it track all of that?” And what’s the “all that?” My heart rate, my oxygen saturation, my REM sleep, my stress level, my cycle, my cardiovascular age, my chronotype, and more. This piece of jewelry knows more about me than most of my immediate family members. And it distills all that info via the app’s Oura Advisor, an AI companion that makes your health data legible without lecturing you. With a battery that lasts up to eight days and Smart Sensing tech that can be paired with lab readings to get an even more in-depth snapshot of your health, the Oura Ring takes most of the mystery out of reading your body’s signals, which is a big win if, like me, you’ve had WebMD bookmarked for too long on your phone. Right now, the 4th gen is at it’s lowest price (a whopping 30% off) and it’s totally reimbursable with your HSA. Buy it here. Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

Price: $399 These 2nd gen Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones look premium out of the box with metal accented sliders, plush cushions, and an overall sleek design that incorporates touch volume control. While they’re lighter than you’d expect, they don’t feel cheap or vulnerable to minor drops. I’m not throwing them against a wall to try that out, though. The sound on these is the true selling point, with crystal clarity. I was especially impressed by the “Quiet” mode where active noise cancelling near-completely shuts out the world. Like, I couldn’t even hear my own voice. Which is a warning for those prone to breaking into song when their self awareness fades. Joggers and urban explorers take heed, there is an “Awareness” mode that lets the world back in. There’s also an easy to navigate app that allows for custom settings. Buy it here.

NBA 2K26

Price: $29.99 NBA2K fills a late summer gap every year before NBA Premiere Week, but more often than not, I find myself wrapped up in the little worlds I’m creating in MyTeam and MyNBA modes, forgoing real world games for a shot at developing a winner in the game. Part of that may be because I’m a Bulls fan, but the game is also just that much fun, aided by the franchises’ continuing commitment to realism and customization on and off the court. There are definite pick up and play options for more casual fans, but the deeper the fandom, the richer the experience. Buy it here. Ride1Up Portola Ebike

Price: $995 I like bikes for fun, not for punishment, okay? I’m here to cruise, not pedal like I’m training for a Tour de France stage. But somehow, despite my lifelong disdain for overexertion, I’ve never thought to try an ebike… until now. Here’s what the Ride1Up Portola has going for it: a suspension that actually smooths out potholes, a 750W motor, hydraulic brakes, lights, fenders, a rear rack that can hold an oversized gym bag or small child (whichever you happen to have on hand). It folds down so I can easily stash it in my tiny back patio, it can outrun an African Elephant at a top speed of 28mph, it can travel 40 miles in one trip, and, best of all, you don’t have to justify dipping into your savings to own it. It’s kind of the perfect gift, especially for the person on your list who wants adventure without the sweat… or just a really cool way to escape holiday get-togethers this year. Buy it here.

Borderlands 4

Price: $55.99 If your attitude toward the Borderlands franchise is at all colored by the abysmal 2024 film or influenced by exhaustion 16 years from the release of the first title, let us assure you that this latest entry is taking chances. There’s a new planet (Kairos), new Valult Hunters, and a new big bad (the Timekeeper) filling in the story of this open world looter shooter, though the action is still as abundant, chaotic, and satisfying as ever. Buy it here. Nothing Headphone

Price: $239 Nothing Headphones have a distinct visual ID that recalls sci-fi futurism by way of the ‘80s (complimentary). They also offer unique productivity tools such as voice note recording and ChatGPT integration (setup through their app). That would be enough if you wanted to multi-task or and invite asks as to where you got your interesting gear, but the sound also kicks, delivering amp adjacent oomph that feels truly immersive. Adaptive noise cancelling, limited bleed, and expansive battery life (80 hours) round out the package. Buy it here.

HP Smart Tank 5101 All-in-One Printer Price: $179 Home printers have received an influx of use thanks to the current work-from-home climate in America, with more and more people needing the supplies they might get at work in their own home. Add to that the wealth of non-business uses for a home printer, like supporting photo hobbies or crafting or just about anything else that exists on a piece of paper, and you have a surefire gift that’s as fun as it is useful. We’re fans of the HP Smart Tank 5101 All-in-One Printer for all these uses and more. Printing? Check. Copying? Yup. Scanning? Of course. All in a wireless, compact package that doesn’t take a ton of space? We wouldn’t have it any other way. Plus, the package comes with 2-3 years worth of ink (depending on your usage/needs) and delivers a satisfying and quiet print every time to ensure great looking representations of whatever photo, document, pattern, or miscellaneous project you give it. And at 30% off at the time of writing this, this is a deal that can provide a longterm printing solution for you or a loved one. Buy it here. ROG XBOX ALLY Price: $599 The pursuit of an Xbox handheld that can take advantage of my Game Pass and Cloud Gaming has led me to accessories that attach a controller to my cell phone, asking it to serve as the console’s sidekick. The effect has been middling from a graphics and experience standpoint. It’s now sitting in a drawer collecting dust, a brilliant idea and design that just didn’t give me what I need, as I recall playing MLB The Show while squinting, trying to time the delay between when a pitch starts and when my command to swing is honored.