Fortnite has become increasingly intertwined with the music world, via Fortnite Festival and beyond. Now it’s d4vd’s turn and he’s giving the game a first, by providing “Locked & Loaded,” their first official anthem.

The song also comes with a high-energy animated video, which also features Fortnite gameplay and footage of competitors at the Fortnite Champion Series event. The song serves as the soundtrack for the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship, which starts on September 6 in Lyon, France.

d4vd said in a statement:

“Fortnite has been such a big part of my life and it’s what led me to make music in the first place. Being able to create the official anthem for Fortnite feels like a true full-circle moment. Fortnite gave me a space to be creative and connect with people all over the world, and that same energy is what I wanted to put into this track. It’s more than a song — it’s me giving back to something that’s shaped my story as an artist. And even now, playing Fortnite is still my true passion.”

Listen to “Locked & Loaded” above. Also find d4vd’s upcoming tour dates below.