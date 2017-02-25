Shutterstock

According to a new report by Kotaku, Gamestop is moving to bring an end to the controversial Circle of Life or COL policy that would punish stores for selling games to customers. That’s simplifying the entire process quite a bit, but the basic idea revolves around pushing Gamestop products at a certain percentage or face punishments that allegedly included termination:

If a store’s quota for used game sales is 30%, and the store sells $1,000 worth of merchandise, GameStop expects at least $300 of that merchandise to be pre-owned.

Kotaku is basing their report on conversations with “several store managers” who were apparently informed during a conference call that a new policy would be rolled out over the weekend to update and replace the old COL directives: