Here’s Everything Nintendo Revealed At E3 2017

Nintendo had the shortest presentation of any of the major console companies for E3 2017, and it was focused, entirely, on the Nintendo Switch. But that didn’t stop Nintendo from dropping a host of surprises, ranging from the return of an eagerly awaited franchise to revealing its next Mario game.

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo’s next entry in the Mario franchise showed off a lot of gameplay, most notably explaining just what Mario’s animate hat has to do with it. It turns out Mario can throw that hat onto anything in the world and essentially take control of whatever object it lands on. Yes, Mario can mindjack people with his hat. That’s… sort of terrifying! Oh, also, there are Amiibo of Bowser, Mario, and Peach in full wedding regalia, so hopefully we can run around Skyrim in a wedding gown wielding a bouquet of piranha plants.

Rocket League

Rocket League is coming to the Switch, which is a big coup for both sides. It’ll have cross-network support, local multiplayer, and, by far the most important feature, the ability to fit your car with an adorable little Mario hat.