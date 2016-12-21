The 10 Best WWE Matches Of 2016

It’s the end of the year, thank God, and as a Guy Who Writes About Wrestling On The Internet, it’s my duty to compile a list of my 10 favorite matches of the year and share them with you. This year we decided to keep the list WWE-centric, because a hell of a lot happened between the main roster, NXT and the supplementary shows.
If you’d like to check out our previous top 10 best matches of the year posts, you can read the 2015 version here, and the 2014 version here.
Up first, here’s a quick rundown of our honorable mentions:
Man, Ibushi vs Kendrick was my favourite match of the CWC and always seems to get overlooked. Pretty hard list to argue with, though. Pretty hard.
Ibushi/Kendick was definetaly my favorite match of the CWC, mainly for the story it told. Kendrick’s willingness to to do anything to win the match anyway he could was incredible. from trying to trap Ibushi outside the ring so he could win on a 10 count, to his kneckbreaker on the medal of the ring ropes to him busting out a gruesome Burning Hammer on Ibushi, the match was so great and Kendricks desperation was so palpable. Not to mention Daniel Bryan losing his mind on commentary for his friend, such a great match.
Ibushi/Alexander or Ibushi/Kendrick for me as well. The Perkins one is third.
Why does this Top 10 Revival Matches of 2016 list have so many other wrestlers on it?
Wow…what a year for Sami, who I was so worried was headed to Daniel Bryan-land after that shoulder injury. Happy that he’s getting some direction on the main roster too after he had no story when he finally toppled KO, which has been his wrestling life story.
The Revival are real, real good. A year with three different main dance partners and numerous clinics in wrestling.
Love the list…maybe the only match I would like to see in there instead is AJ/Roman from Extreme Rules. The overbooking is a little much, but seeing AJ look like a star in WWE after taking that loss at Mania to Jericho was heartening. And that match I think is a parallel to why Sami/Nak was so good and the rest of Nakamura’s run had been a little disappointing: Both matches were the smaller, faster guy throwing their whole arsenal at their opponent and turning the match into who would land the last, best shot. Ask Reigns and Nak to sell and show Battle damage, things get a little iffy. Ask them to throw bombs with someone, you’re in for a treat.
This list just make me realize how much I have already forgotten about 2016. The beginning of the Fatal 4-Way at Extreme Rules pulled me in from the opening bell and it has already slipped out of the periphery of my memory…
Still Zayn/Nak for me. And I’d put AJ/Roman II over AJ/Cena Slummer Sam, but the list is solid.
Would love to see Top 10 Non-WWE matches, Top 10 Wrestlers, and a Bottom 10 Worst matches list
Okay Brandon, now do LU.
Man, absolutely nailed it with the top three. Has the WWE ever had a better tag team match than the Number 1 spot? The only two that come close, that I can think of, is No Mercy 02 for the new Smackdown Tag Titles and The Chris’s vs. Two Man Power Trip. I will be very happily surprised if we see anything as close to how great DIY vs. The Revival was, in the coming year. Can we please get a #givetagteamsachance going and maybe this time next year, we can see The Revival vs. American Alpha in the first ever Ironman Tag Team match?
Sidenote, how f*cking depressing is it that Nakamura hasn’t even come CLOSE to having the same caliber match he had with Sami yet? We are 8 months removed from that match, and while his Balor match was pretty good, his matches with Joe have been somewhat underwhelming. I’m not sure what it is with him, but he just doesn’t excite me at all anymore.
I make the argument that if you look at that match objectively, it’s overrated. The excitement drove that match. Shinsuke hasn’t been much of anything since arriving. They’ve fed literally everyone to him–allowing Joe to win once–and they’ve already bored everyone with him.
Tables/Ladders/Chairs w/ E&C, The Hardys and the Dudleys?
Rockers vs Orient express Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio/Edge vs. Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit
shinsuke vs. Sami Zayn was just a hot indy match that lacked any ring psychology whatsoever. So pretty much your standard independent wrestling type match.
Coincidentally, AJ-Nak also best match non-WWE division. He is the phenomenal one.
I think Omega/Naito is better, but it’s certainly close!
What happened to Rusev vs Enzo Brandon?
My top 3 would be the same 3 matches but in a different order:
1. Zayn/Nak
2. Zayn/KO
3. DIY/Revival
…then Ibushi/Alexander would be 4th for me. Also, if I could only choose one Styles WWE match from this year, it’d be Styles/Reigns from Extreme Rules as @Designated Piledriver said above.
All that said, as shitty as 2016 was generally, it was an amazing year for wrestling, WWE’s shitty storytelling and booking aside.
I’m sorry–but Sasha vs. Charlotte matches are usually so over-rated it’s ridiculous. They’re just two people who are so bad at what they do that they legitimately injure one-another to the point where it becomes compelling because we’re not sure if they’re going to kill each other for real. Also, if men wrestled the exact same match, we’d probably make fun of how sloppy they were and how stale the feud has gotten–but hey, they’re womenz! Put ’em on the list!
The Sami vs. Shinsuke match is just a bunch of people blowing loads over Shinsuke’s arrival. Honestly, the man hasn’t had ANY memorable matches and his character is a stupid face accompanied by a terrible looking finisher. I know people will hate this, but there it is–he hasn’t been the least bit impressive since arriving at NXT. I’ve seen better matches of his from before NXT–but, honestly, he’s not a phenomenal wrestler. Karl Anderson is actually much better than him, but the WWE doesn’t know how to utilize people who are great wrestlers–which is why they’ll screw up the Revival and why Anderson is the damage sponge for The Club. Shinsuke has ‘international appeal’ and a cool entrance–so he’s in!
Otherwise, I agree about the Revival–although, I might order the matches differently…the Revival had the best matches in the company.
Not a match, but Miz’s Talking Smack promo on DBry deserves to be mentioned.
I did a double-take on seeing Enzo and Cass in the honorable mention. I had no memory of that match at all, but after watching it, that was a good call.
I’m glad you mentioned Ziggler/ Miz, too. I think I would have had to find a place for that somewhere in my top personal 10, as that was honestly the main roster’s best feud start to finish of the year.
Also, for all the great stuff it’s been doing since the brand split, man does Smackdown need to get going with the American Alpha push already.
Do a “Top 10 That DIDNT Live Up To The Hype matches.
hey, none of these are wrestlemania matches!
women’s triple threat?
I thought the Sasha Charlotte match where she pretended to get hit by Dana so the ref threw Dana out was a lot better that the falls count anywhere match.
The Revival isn’t just a name for the former The Mechanics, could they be the reason professional wrestling itself had a revival in 2016? It may have not been the best year for the world but it’s been a long time, if ever, since wrestling has been this great.
Just going back & looking at the previous lists, 2014’s matches are amazing. It’s absurd
I went back and read them too, reading about Wrestlemania XXX and Daniel Bryan almost made me tear up. That was an incredible Wrestlemania.
Phenomenal list. I still might’ve edged the #1 spot to Zayn and Nakamura. I also would’ve snuck Ambrose/Styles into Honorable Mention. Those guys really worked hard to make at least the matches of their feud not only improve each time, but build on each other. From Backlash to TV to a triple threat to a TLC feud ender.
Purely from an in-ring stand point has the wwe ever been on a better run than 2014-now? From the shield arriving on raw coinciding with the rise of Daniel bryan, it seems the style has changed, opening the door for Nxt hiring all the cool indie and international dudes, it’s been a great time for straight up wrestling in wwe. Anyway great list, i was there live for nakamura vs zayn so its hard to be objective, that was an amazing experience from the entrances to the standing ovation for zayn.id give an honourable mention to the fastlane triplet threat with roman/dean/Brock and also gargano vs ciampa, that was the first time I got the hype surrounding “johnny wrestling”.
In past years, you’ve done top 10 matches over-all. Any particular reason you separated it this year? Aside from “HOLY SHIT ALL THESE MATCHES ARE AWESOME AND I CAN’T LET SOME GO”?