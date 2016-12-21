The 10 Best WWE Matches Of 2016

WWE Network

It’s the end of the year, thank God, and as a Guy Who Writes About Wrestling On The Internet, it’s my duty to compile a list of my 10 favorite matches of the year and share them with you. This year we decided to keep the list WWE-centric, because a hell of a lot happened between the main roster, NXT and the supplementary shows.

If you’d like to check out our previous top 10 best matches of the year posts, you can read the 2015 version here, and the 2014 version here.

Up first, here’s a quick rundown of our honorable mentions: