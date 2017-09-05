The Aces And Ehs Of GFW Impact 8/31/17: Gotta Get Back In Time

POP TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly GFW Impact coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. This week’s show has me laughing at a breast joke and a Jim Cornette joke. Hell has officially frozen over in the Impact Zone, while it’s been a 100+ degrees here in Los Angeles this weekend. I hope you had a happy Labor Day with minimal power outages.

Previously: AAA’s TripleMania happened after this episode of Impact taped but before this episode of Impact aired (and aired as planned). It’s important to me that you know that. Also, Eli Drake won the GFW Global Champion — clean — and that was made secondary to whatever roid rage (that Bellator drug testing, baby) Lashley’s MMA buddies at American Top Team were experiencing at the time.