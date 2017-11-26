Impact Wrestling

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving. Even the Canadians who celebrated last month.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact Wrestling on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world.

Previously: None of it matters here, so we’ll just discuss it next week.

This week’s episode is a little — a lot, really — different, because it’s a filler holiday episode that never promises to be anything other than that. So I’ll be critiquing it appropriately. I mean, there’s only one match on the damn show. Sure, I’ll find time to throw an EH to (a flashback of) Grado and Josh Mathews speaking, but please don’t expect this to be the usual Impact Wrestling ACES and EHS. In fact, I’ll throw an EH right now to Josh Mathews for bringing up “The Dollhouse” again. You may think it’s funny because he mentions how everyone on social media called him out for how he said “Doll,” but that’s probably because you forgot how he used that as fuel to intentionally say it as obnoxiously as possible then. And he wasn’t a heel.