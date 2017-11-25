Youtube

AJ Styles may be retiring from WWE within a few years. Don’t get mad at me for writing it. I don’t like it either, but it’s a reality because Styles is 40 years old. After 20 years of professional wrestling, the man himself knows that his career is nearly over.

As the current WWE Champion, Styles is coming off a — I have to use this word — phenomenal showing against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. It was the match of the night for a lot of people, and probably Lesnar’s best singles match since his SummerSlam 2013 match against CM Punk. Styles also had Jinder Mahal’s best match when he beat him for the WWE Title a few weeks ago in Manchester, England too.

Styles is the best wrestler in WWE, and likely in the world, and I don’t think many people would disagree with that right now.