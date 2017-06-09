Watch The Bella Twins Get Goofy On ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

While it’s not exactly “the longest running weekly episodic television show in history,” Whose Line Is It Anyway? has had a pretty strong run in the U.S., originally from 1999 to 2007 and now again from 2013 to present day. Amazingly, most of the same comedians — Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie — are still on it, just with a few more wrinkles and a few less hairs on their heads.

The show is friendly to pro wrestling fans, too: Just last year, WWE Superstar Chris Jericho appeared as a special guest and was legitimately hilarious (which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s watched the dude on a microphone for the past 20 years). But this season of Whose Line? has upped the ante considerably by booking the comedy powerhouses of Brie and Nikki Bella to appear on this week’s episode.

Okay, while they might not be as seasoned as Jericho, the Bellas held their own for the whole show, first appearing as the muses for Brady and Jeff Davis to create an improvised wrestling rap. It’s no Be A Man, but it’s worth a listen anyway: