The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 5/26/97: Mist Opportunities

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Kevin Greene finally got his revenge on Mongo, Rowdy Roddy Piper continued to be the worst friend in the entire world and Sting came up through a hole in the ring a la the Undertaker to hit a wrestling move on Eric Bischoff. He could’ve just, like, snuck into the ring behind him, but under the ring is the best place to be during M. Wallstreet vs. Scotty Riggs.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Unless Sports Illustrated does a feature on how Jim Duggan’s underpants tape is “changing the game” for pro wrestling, in which case you don’t have to do anything and we’ll just ride the wave.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for May 26, 1997.