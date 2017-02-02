Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Shane Thorne revealed he’s seriously injured, depriving us of what would’ve been the best match at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Also on the show, Nikki Cross and Asuka beat up some security goobers, and No Way Jose got into the feud everyone was dying to see with The Drifter.
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio for January 28 and February 1, 2017.
B, one quick note. Technically, it’s a “Tyler Driver ’97.” Because it isn’t enough to fuck us all up that he’s 19 and we’re old, but he’s gotta remind us he was born the same year Stone Cold passed out in the Sharpshooter and Jose Mesa Jose Mesa-ed.
Honestly, I think that’d be a really quick turnaround to get Tye from “never wins anything ever” to champion. I think the better payoff would be to give him a big win against someone at WM weekend, then build his character up with more wins until he can get the title at Brooklyn. I think Brooklyn is really NXTs biggest show anyways, since that’s where the big events started. Plus, more time with B-Roo as champion.
As someone who has been to the first two TakeOvers in Brooklyn, I’d sign for this, because it would blow the roof off this place. But I think that’s too long of a build. Dillinger is already doing the existential crisis thing. Can it really wait all the way ’til Summerslam weekend?
I think it has to – Nakamura will presumably be out “injured” for a few weeks and back to cash in his rematch clause likely in some kind of gimmick match, and there’s a looming specter in the distance jutting out his elbow. And I question how much Dillinger believes in “I need to prove to myself I’m good enough for NXT” when he’s then competing in a match for the WWE world title.
I think a lot depends on when Hideo and Aries get back… Though I guess they can just pick up their feud and not mess with other storylines if it’s a similar timeframe.
Of Sampson & Jose, which’s one hot garbage & which one’s secretly great? Serious question
One vote for secretly great Drifter here.
Yup. Drifter is pretty good on the mic when they let him work the crowd and his ring work, while not mind blowing, it’s far from garbage.
God Bless the models they picked for Roode’s entrance , they were clearly into the show what with the high fiving the fans on the way to the ring.
Plus when they were in the ring the one second from the end on the left hand side was laughing at the whole spectacal .
“spectacle”
Bobby Roode’s entrance was horribly reductive in the most Jezebel way I can mean that.
Which is what made it so good, IMO. It was some serious dickbag Ric Flair shit, which is exactly the kind of bastard Bobby Roode should be playing.
Oney’s promo was hardly “recent” at this point, and like it’s developmental, not everything sticks. I loved that match to death and want to see those guys go forever. Tyler Bates’ music is all the heart emojiis.
Aliyah was fantastic. She’s got “it”.
In terms of Strong, he had hardly been using backbreakers in his earlier NXT matches. Now I’m assuming he might have been holding back to go HAM with them on TakeOver. The complaint about the finisher is on point, but I don’t know the reasonable finisher level escalation of that is after you’ve impaled a guy on the ring post.
I can excuse Peyton and Billy in a couple ways. They’re kayfabe dumb and kayfabe arrogant. Being either too dense, confident or proud to pin each other makes sense for me. Having a bad gameplan makes sense to me. Their entire existence in this feud is based on a delusion, so not taking every advantage fits. (and it felt like a smart piece of booking to use two people who have their characterse down more than their wrestling to fill in the gaps left by all the call-ups and not wanting to go full on Asuka vs Cross/Moon)
On the point of Strong and his backbreakers, his offense made sense in the indies because his finisher was the End of Heartache, but for whatever reason, they’re not letting him use it. It’s a great move too, at least IMO.
I think he isn’t using it because End of Heartache is a little too similar to Cedric’s Lumbar Check.
I mean, I guess, but I think it’s different enough.
At least let him use the Stronghold to make his moveset make more sense.
Said exactly what I was going to say in regards to Peyton and Billie. They’re not Owens and Jericho where they’re masking inferiority, so they have a sketchy plan ready for when they need to cut corners. Peyton & Billie don’t even expect there to be corners, so they’re unprepared to cut them. They’re like if Dana & Emma were both Dana waking up in the trainer’s room and assuming she beat Asuka.
Was that the fat guy hustle cart? Because it had strobe lights on it didn’t it?
Graves’ final NXT match giving him one last chance to dump on The Drifter was hilarious. Samson turning and giving him a little wave on his way down to the ring was amazing, as was Corey calling him a fraud who really takes commercial airplanes and buses to get around the country.
They should have run a mixed tag with Samson and Mandy Rose just to see how Graves mentally processed it.
My favorite part was Phillips channeling Bob Uecker’s Harry Doyle.
“Graves, you have any last words for Elias Samson?”
“Nope.”
“Dynamite drop in, Graves.”
At this point it’s evens money whether Lorcan’s summer ends in Barclays Center or Reseda American Legion. Although apparently Rush has been talking about how Almas wants to form a Los Ingobernables de Estados Unidos, and even though hoss teams aren’t exactly at a premium right now a team of wilfully violent heels rebelling against their booking by clubbing together would be a way forward. Add one or more of that massive stock of 270lbs ex-college footballers in the Performance Center, bring a motivated Axel or someone back down and you’re there.
Unless they go full Sasha I can’t picture a face Revival, but given DIY are the only face team NXT has I don’t know where that division is going next. I kind of wonder if DIY and Revival might go up together after Mania and they take the opportunity to wipe the tag slate clean as they did with the women and hope trust gets everyone through a few months.
You might see Heavy Machinery get more run if the spoilers are any indication. Thorne’s injury threw a wrench into their works though, no doubt.
Also, they should fucking sign Rush to get the Los Ingobernables de EU ball rolling.
I don’t think the Revival even need to go face to work against the Authors. They might not even be tweeners. You build the Authors up enough as this monsterous tag team that just steamrolls everyone to the point of ridiculousness, you might get the crowds to want to see somebody, anybody, stop them. Then, boom, intelligent ass Revival swoops in, starts working them over – and if you want to keep them full heel, have them pulling dirty tricks to do that – and the crowd will probably be interested. Heel vs heel doesn’t always work, but I think sometimes a decent story around it can get you invested anyway.
Somewhere backstage after Takeover…
Nak: Bobby, your entrance was, good…
Roode: Glorious, but continue.
Nak: But mine was better. The difference?
Roode: What?
Nak: Showmanship. Also strobe lights.
A+ Batman Forever paraphrasing
Batman Forever or Batman and Robin? Because now I can only hear Clooney and Chris O’Donnell bantering this exact conversation.
When Nak returns, he should be flying in a Lobo-esque space motorcycle or something, with violinists jetpaking around him like the minions of Darkseid or some shit.
What?! No love for King of Smark Style (Copyright Pending) sweeping BaronCorbinFan66 under the rug back to the mothballs where he slithered out of?! Shame.
It was Brock/Cena at Summer Slam levels of dominance, bell to bell, pillar to post!
At NXT:TAKEOVER:ORLANDO, I’m gonna take you to SMARKPLEX CITY, B!
Gonna miss Graves in NXT, but will anxiously await the moment that Bobby Roode debuts on RAW and Corey screams “HALLELUJAH” once again.
I honestly didn’t expect much out of Roode/Nak. Roode seemed like the only logical next contender to the title but he also didn’t seem like someone who could, in any way, have the slightest prayer of defeating Shinsuke. The beginning of the match plays out like you’d expect, with Shinsuke mostly dominating. Until Roode pushes Shinsuke off the top rope to the floor and injures his neck. That’s the one advantage Roode has on Shinsuke: his veteran wiles. He is the king of dirty tricks and has great ring awareness and wrestling IQ and when he finds or creates a weakness, he relentlessly exploits it. That’s the story of this match. Shinsuke is clearly the better wrestler but Roode is the smarter wrestler. He relentlessly attacks Shinsuke’s injured neck–which Shinsuke sells better than anything else in any previous NXT match of his. He plays dead the first time Shinsuke hypes up for the Kinshasa, causing him to let his guard down and almost get pinned. He rolls out of the ring when Shinsuke is about to go for the flying knee (the setup for the Kinshasa) and goes to the apron. He knows Shinsuke is a wild animal who will just go for the move on the apron anyway, which causes Shinsuke to injure his knee. Shinsuke hits the Kinshasa but it hurts his knee so bad that he can’t go for the cover. The ref almost stops the match due to Shinsuke’s injury–which Shinsuke, again, sells a million times better than anything in any of his NXT matches–but Shinsuke is 110% adrenaline and instinct so he insists on continuing and that’s when Roode pounces once again, relentlessly attacking the knee and hitting two devastating Glorious DDTs for the win.
There are few things I love more in wrestling than when it puts maximum effort into getting me to buy into a story being told in the ring that I had absolutely no interest in prior to the match. It’s why the main event of WrestleMania XXXI was one of my favorite matches ever–because I vehemently did NOT want Roman Reigns to win that match and yet the story they told was SO good that by the end of that match, I actually did want Roman to win. That’s Bobby Roode v. Shinsuke Nakamura. There was no part of my brain that was prepared to believe that Roode was anywhere NEAR Shinsuke’s league. Shinsuke is a force of nature. A tornado of bludgeoning strikes that would destroy any mortal man. He even destroyed Samoa freaking Joe three out of four times. Roode is a great character but merely an above average wrestler (both kayfabe and IRL). But what he *is* is smart, experienced, conniving, and relentless. And he outsmarted Shinsuke at every turn, expertly using Shinsuke’s animalistic momentum against him again and again to create chinks in his armor like Smaug, and then rabidly pouncing on those weaknesses and exploiting them until they finally became Shinsuke’s downfall. That is some seriously amazing storytelling. By FAR Roode’s best effort yet and may have honestly been Shinsuke Nakamura’s best match so far in NXT–particularly because his selling and in-ring storytelling in this match was night and day better than every other match he’s had in NXT. Phenomenal work by everyone involved.
At the risk of sounding like a Grinch, Tye Dillinger does nothing for me. I get that it’s a quirky NXT thing and everyone knows it won’t translate to the main roster, but I don’t get why it’s even over in NXT.