WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Shane Thorne revealed he’s seriously injured, depriving us of what would’ve been the best match at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Also on the show, Nikki Cross and Asuka beat up some security goobers, and No Way Jose got into the feud everyone was dying to see with The Drifter.

If you missed NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, you can watch it here, and watch the episode after it (which is technically before it) here. If you’d like to read our older columns, click over here. With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio for January 28 and February 1, 2017.