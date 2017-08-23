Big Cass Will Undergo Surgery On His Injured Knee And Miss A Significant Amount Of Time

Big Cass suffered a serious injury during this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. During his Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore, Cass did a move where he missed a big kick by the apron (the planned spot), went over the top to the floor, and landed hard on his legs. Shortly after that, they went back in the ring, Cass hit a weak looking body slam and was about to finish Enzo off with an elbow drop before collapsing to the mat.

It was a legitimate left knee injury and the initial belief was that it was serious. One day later, it turns out that it is a significant knee injury. On Tuesday night during SmackDown Live, WWE posted on their website and various social media pages that Cass has suffered a torn ACL and possibly a torn meniscus in his left knee. Here’s what WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robins explained it to WWE.com:

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report. A typical ACL tear takes about nine months [to recover from].”

It was also announced that Cass will undergo the surgery this week.

