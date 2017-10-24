Big Cass Talked About The ‘Frustrating’ Instant He Injured His Knee

10.24.17 49 mins ago

While his former best friend Enzo is currently enjoying his second run as Cruiserweight Champion, Big Cass … well, he isn’t running anywhere. The Queens native recently appeared on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast, where he gave the WWE Universe some insight into the injury that’s kept him out of the ring since August.

Cass suffered a torn ACL during a street fight against Enzo Amore on WWE RAW, and shortly thereafter underwent surgery that would keep him out for an estimated nine months. Cass opened up about about the heartbreaking moment he realized the extent of his injury:

“I knew my knee was torn, but your first instinct is always ‘I’ve got to keep going if you can possibly go.’ I’m obviously visibly hurt. I’m hobbling and I slammed Enzo into the ground, and then I went for the elbow off my left leg. I always do my elbow off my left leg and my leg just went out. It’s frustrating when your brain is telling you to do something and your body won’t let you. That’s the most frustrating thing. I knew when I landed I had torn my ACL. Just from everything I had heard and read, I knew right away.”

The injury came at the worst possible time, with Cass in the middle of a singles push after his split from Enzo. The good news, however, is that Cass assured everyone that his recovery in on track, and he’s “on schedule to come back when the doctors think I’ll be back.” He’s still got a long way to go, but hopefully he’ll come through bigger and better on the other side. Okay, maybe not bigger, he’s tall enough already.

