Watch Bobby Roode Bid Farewell To The NXT Universe

WWE Network

For the bulk of the last year, WWE’s NXT brand has been firmly under the thumb of Bobby Roode. The man was a sensation based on this theme song alone, but when he captured the NXT Championship in January, he redefined what a main event heel could look like in NXT. After his 203-day reign as the brand’s top champ came to an end over SummerSlam weekend, the writing was on the wall that he wouldn’t be down in NXT for much longer.

And sure enough, after rumors swirled that WWE was interested in making Roode a main event main-roster heel, he made his big Smackdown Live debut a couple of weeks ago. The next evening, his last televised NXT match against Roderick Strong aired. But like Tye Dillinger and the Revival before him, he still had some NXT live shows to go before he bid his final, official farewell to those yellow ropes.

Over the weekend, the Toronto native was part of NXT’s show in St. Catharines, Ontario, and got to bid farewell to the NXT fans in his home province. Luckily, it was captured on official WWE video (or at least on an official WWE phone), and now we get to see his glorious farewell for ourselves.