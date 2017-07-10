A Boxer Entered To The Undertaker’s Music And Then Everything Went Horribly Wrong

07.10.17 2 hours ago

YouTube

For a steady 25 years, The Undertaker was a symbol of excellence and dominance in the world of professional wrestling. His formerly-undefeated streak at WrestleMania is a singular achievement, and he finished his career (probably) as one of the most accomplished and respected wrestlers in history.

So it makes sense that other athletes would use any excuse necessary to invoke the Dead Man. I mean, LeBron James already did it before winning the NBA Finals last year, but we need more Undertaker out there in the sports world. On Saturday, British champion boxer Ohara Davies did just that, but … things didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Davies used The Undertaker’s entrance music (and more or less evoked the correct mood lighting) during his entrance for his WBC Silver title fight against Josh Taylor.

Davies, the No. 10 ranked light welterweight in the world heading into the match, started the evening 15-0, and was likely thinking he was well on his way to matching Undertaker’s streak of 21-0. But … alas. Davies lost by TKO in the seventh round. If you’d like, you can watch the entire fight right here!

TAGSboxingTHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWWE

