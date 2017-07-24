The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

The past two years have been very emotional ones for the Bella Twins. Nikki Bella suffered what she thought would be a career-ending injury (and necessitated the central conceit of the first season of Total Bellas), and Brie Bella followed her husband Daniel Bryan into retirement after WrestleMania 32 in hopes of starting a family.

Nikki would eventually return to WWE at last year’s SummerSlam, of course, and wrestled full-time all the way up through WrestleMania 33, where she was publicly proposed to by her longtime boyfriend and respect enthusiast John Cena. Prior to WrestleMania, however, rumors and reports abounded that Nikki was wrestling through a lot of pain and complications related to her neck injury and surgery.

Brie, meanwhile, got pregnant and gave birth to her first child, and shortly thereafter began her journey back to getting in ring shape. As we careen toward the second season of Total Bellas, the seventh season of Total Divas, and the launch of the Bella Twins’ pun-free cooking (or maybe just food) show, Brie and Nikki seem to be at different points in their comeback journeys.

