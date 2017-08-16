WWE Network

SummerSlam is this Sunday, August 20, and it will be main evented by Brock Lesnar, as he squares off against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. This isn’t Lesnar’s first time at SummerSlam: In fact, he’s competed at seven previous SummerSlams dating back to 2002, nearly all of them main events, and his SummerSlam record to date is a whopping 5-2. Not bad for a part-timer, eh?

Before the Beast Incarnate climbs through the ropes for one more – and possibly one final — time this Sunday, we thought it would be fun to take a look at all of his previous SummerSlam matches, from worst to best.