Matt And Jeff Hardy Made A Surprise Appearance In Ring Of Honor

When Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy opted not to re-sign with Impact Wrestling, they became free agents, and with no period of non-compete in their last contracts, they became immediately available to any promotion that wanted them. And they certainly wasted no time popping up in a new company, as on Saturday night, they made a special surprise appearance during Ring of Honor‘s Manhattan Mayhem VI show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

WARNING: Ring of Honor and Broken Hardys spoilers will follow, so if you plan on watching the show, you may not want to read any further.

During the show, ROH Tag Team Champions Nick and Matt Jackson — better known as the Young Bucks — defended their tag team titles against the team of Lio Rush and Jay White. The Bucks retained, but then the lights went out and the Broken Hardys appeared in the ring. Since they have an ongoing beef with “The Bucks of Youth,” they challenged the champs to a title match on the spot.

The Bucks granted them a title shot, and in short order, the Hardys defeated them to become new ROH Tag Team Champions.

The Hardys then celebrated and Matt said that they’ve signed a Ring of Honor contract, but only specified that they will appear on ROH shows at least up through Supercard of Honor XI in Orlando (which takes place the day before WrestleMania 33, and where the Hardys were originally set to challenge the Bucks for the titles.

While WWE is said to be extremely interested in the Hardys, and the two sides have reportedly already begun negotiations, there’s nothing to prevent the Hardys from having signed a short-term contract that will take them right up to WrestleMania. In other words: The Broken Hardys are in ROH right now, and are the new tag champs, but there’s no telling where they’ll end up in just a little while.