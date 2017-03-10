Broken Matt Hardy Revealed Why He Would ‘Delete’ Vince McMahon

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By now, everyone knows that Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy have signed with Ring of Honor. No one knows how long they’re under contract for, but it’s still possible that the could both end up in WWE before the year is over (or, you know, at WrestleMania 33 next month).

TMZ got a chance to interview Matt Hardy via — uh, selfie, I guess. And they asked him, point-blank (or as point-blank as you can ask Broken Matt anything) whether he’s had conversations with WWE, and where the Hardys will end up next. Hardy, who in the past has said that Vince “Meekmahan” would never understand his Broken Universe, had a stern warning for Vince. Well, as stern as Broken Matt is capable of. Which is not very stern!

“Currently I am able to go anywhere, but I am with the honorable ring, ROH, and I will be on pay-per-view this Friday night, as myself and the nefarious Brother Nero, we are prepared to DELETE, once again, the Bucks of Youth, and the Vice of Roppongi … “When you are dealing with Broken Matt Hardy, and the Brother Nero, and the Broken Hardys, anything is possible. Anything. I have had conversations with every promoter that runs every major wrestling organization across the world. Whether it be Ring of Honor, where we are currently signed right now to a contract, the biggest contract in Ring of Honor history, may I add. “You know, I knew the Bucks of Youth had a big contract, and I said if you double their contract, we will come and work for you and not that evil Meekmahan and the man with the three Hs. “But of course, I have spoken with people from Meekmahan’s show, I have spoken with people from New Japan Wrestling, I have spoken with people in Mexico, I have spoken with people across the globe. Meekmahan, you are on Vanguard One’s radar. We are watching you very, very closely, I have Vanguard One monitoring you 24/7. “And Meekmahan, if you ever try anything shady on my broken brilliance, I would be the first man to DELETE you!”

So there you have it: provided Vince McMahon doesn’t try anything shady on that broken-ass brilliance, everything should be cool. I’m just having a wonderful time picture Broken Matt having in-character negotiations with an increasingly flustered Vince while Triple H sits to one side, hiding his laughter about as well as Jimmy Fallon in everything he’s ever done.