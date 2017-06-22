Brooke Hogan On Her New Wrestling Company And Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

Getty Image

Back in October of last year, the news broke that Brooke Hogan was working on a brand-new wrestling promotion with some other daughters of legendary and iconic pro wrestlers. The daughters of the Hogan, Piper, Von Erich, and Page families linking up to start a company? Seems like a no-brainer.

During Wednesday night’s premiere of the Netflix GLOW series, the glorious neon ode to ’80s wrestling, where Hulk Hogan is name-dropped (and shown!) early and often, Brooke talked to us about her new promotion, which is much closer to starting than you may have imagined.

UPROXX: We’re here at the premiere for GLOW and your family is, of course, synonymous with pro wrestling in the 1980s. Do you have any memories of or thoughts about the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling?

Brooke Hogan: You know what’s funny is I’ve had to be inundated with memories of the original G.L.O.W., because my partner [Johnny Cafarella], who I’m doing a female [wrestling] league [with], was actually the originator of the original concept of G.L.O.W. back in the ‘80s, so he was in the documentary and everything that they based this [show] off of, so it’s very cool. It’s a very small circle. It’s neat to see everything I grew up with, coming back.

Of all the original G.L.O.W. Girls, did you happen to have a favorite?

I’d have to say Babe the Farmer’s Daughter. [laughs]

That’s everyone’s favorite, right?

Yeah! [laughs] Absolutely.

You mentioned it a moment ago, but you’re actually launching your own wrestling promotion with a lot of other famous wrestling daughters, correct?

I am! I’ve got “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Kerry Von Erich’s daughter, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and a few others. And we’re doing kind of a First Wives’ Club, if you will, of jumping on this female movement, and doing a real female league with fantastic athletes and a wonderful show.

Is there anything you can tell us about the specifics of that promotion, what we can look forward to?

We’ve got a roster of 40-plus women, so there’s some really incredible talent that we’ve got.

And how soon can fans look forward to that launching? When should we expect your new promotion to roll out?

We’re already looking at tour dates in September, so it’s moving really quickly. [It’s actually happening] faster than I am ready for, but, hey, hang on for the ride.