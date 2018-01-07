The Carolina Panthers are coming into New Orleans on Sunday for a playoff game against a team that has already beaten them twice this year by a combined 31 points. It makes sense that the team needs an extra spark, some added motivation, just a little more energy heading into its first-round playoff matchup. This … was not it.
A few years ago the blood was so bad between these two teams that a Cam Newton taunt set off a brawl. Chances are extremely high that this video from Fozzy Whittaker, Jonathan Stewart, and Christian McCaffrey … won’t.
The spear wasn’t Goldberg like but it was far more contact than one of Naomi kicks in her “miss you by 27 inches” spot she does. I think this could of benefited if we had Kevin Dunn changing camera angles so it was harder to see just how worked this was lol
I’m certainly not a panther fan but glad to see a couple guys having fun since parts of the country turned on the players this year this video certainly puts them in a positive fun light. I can not hate on them lol
The promo was the worst part they were certainly not rock level but I’d put them above several wrestling talents that can’t cut a promo
With all the negativity on here lately I want to make clear I am in no way attacking the writer or content or length of article I simply disagree with opinion