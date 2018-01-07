UNINTERRUPTED

The Carolina Panthers are coming into New Orleans on Sunday for a playoff game against a team that has already beaten them twice this year by a combined 31 points. It makes sense that the team needs an extra spark, some added motivation, just a little more energy heading into its first-round playoff matchup. This … was not it.

A few years ago the blood was so bad between these two teams that a Cam Newton taunt set off a brawl. Chances are extremely high that this video from Fozzy Whittaker, Jonathan Stewart, and Christian McCaffrey … won’t.