In Preparation For Their Playoff Game, The Carolina Panthers Cut A Bizarre Wrestling Promo

#New Orleans Saints #Pro Wrestling
01.07.18 2 hours ago

UNINTERRUPTED

The Carolina Panthers are coming into New Orleans on Sunday for a playoff game against a team that has already beaten them twice this year by a combined 31 points. It makes sense that the team needs an extra spark, some added motivation, just a little more energy heading into its first-round playoff matchup. This … was not it.

A few years ago the blood was so bad between these two teams that a Cam Newton taunt set off a brawl. Chances are extremely high that this video from Fozzy Whittaker, Jonathan Stewart, and Christian McCaffrey … won’t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Orleans Saints#Pro Wrestling
TAGSCAROLINA PANTHERSNEW ORLEANS SAINTSPRO WRESTLING

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP