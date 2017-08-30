YouTube

Charlotte Flair returned to Smackdown on Tuesday night and gave another positive update about her legendary father, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy’s daughter gave an interview backstage at the WWE Smackdown taping in North Little Rock, Ark., saying her father will have “a long road” but seemed optimistic about his recovery.

Flair has been in the hospital for about two weeks now dealing with multiple organ problems, but Flair’s return to the WWE stable indicates his situation is improving. Flair’s fiancee gave a more positive update earlier in the week, saying that she “witnessed a miracle” in his improving health. Charlotte wasn’t nearly as dramatic, but said the family is getting better after a difficult stretch.

“It’s probably the hardest two weeks I’ve had,” Charlotte said. But man, my dad’s a fighter.”