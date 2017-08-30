Charlotte Flair Says Her Father Ric ‘Has A Long Road’ Ahead In Her Return To Smackdown

#Ric Flair
08.30.17 1 hour ago

YouTube

Charlotte Flair returned to Smackdown on Tuesday night and gave another positive update about her legendary father, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy’s daughter gave an interview backstage at the WWE Smackdown taping in North Little Rock, Ark., saying her father will have “a long road” but seemed optimistic about his recovery.

Flair has been in the hospital for about two weeks now dealing with multiple organ problems, but Flair’s return to the WWE stable indicates his situation is improving. Flair’s fiancee gave a more positive update earlier in the week, saying that she “witnessed a miracle” in his improving health. Charlotte wasn’t nearly as dramatic, but said the family is getting better after a difficult stretch.

“It’s probably the hardest two weeks I’ve had,” Charlotte said. But man, my dad’s a fighter.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair
TAGScharlotte flairRic FlairWWE SMACKDOWN

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP