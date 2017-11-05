#NJPW #NJWK12 @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/kRRpRWzsCq
Chris Jericho made a surprise video appearance at New Japan’s Power Struggle event at the close of Kenny Omega’s match against Beretta for Omega’s IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. While Jericho is no stranger to Japan, his connection to WWE makes it a big surprise and his announcement makes it even bigger because he’s challenging Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4th.
Oh shit! Jericho to wrestle Omega at Wrestle Kingdom! #NJPW #NJPST
Jericho cut a hell of a promo that summoned names like Shawn Michaels, Edge, and CM Punk before he once again called himself The Best In The World, topping all of those men and Omega, ripping a photo of his fellow Canadian in half.
“While it is safe to say that WWE and Vince McMahon have signed off on the idea”
Have they? Or is Jericho’s contract with them currently inactive? Because we already know he’s hosting an ROH tournament on his cruise next October, and with the recent Bucks business and NJPW’s working agreement with ROH I’m pretty sure New Japan and WWE wouldn’t be in cahoots.
Unless this all some big long con of an angle. There is still those rumors floating around that WWE secretly bought ROH. With this and all the recent Bullet Club stuff maybe it’s leading to some sort of invasion angle? Odds of that happening are like 1%, but anything can happen I guess
A publicly traded company secretly buying out the property of another isn’t going to happen, especially with Sinclair already going through regulatory process over a takeover.