11.05.17 3 Comments

Chris Jericho made a surprise video appearance at New Japan’s Power Struggle event at the close of Kenny Omega’s match against Beretta for Omega’s IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. While Jericho is no stranger to Japan, his connection to WWE makes it a big surprise and his announcement makes it even bigger because he’s challenging Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4th.

Jericho cut a hell of a promo that summoned names like Shawn Michaels, Edge, and CM Punk before he once again called himself The Best In The World, topping all of those men and Omega, ripping a photo of his fellow Canadian in half.

