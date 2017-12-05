Chris Jericho’s Chances Of Being At WrestleMania 34 Got A Lot Smaller Thanks To A New Fozzy Tour

12.05.17

Chris Jericho is probably not going to be a part of WrestleMania 34 next year. It’s sad to say that, but based on his current schedule with his band Fozzy, it’s unlikely that he will have time to be a part of WWE’s biggest show of the year. Jericho’s next scheduled wrestling appearance will be for New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 show on January 4, which was announced in November.

Regarding the new Fozzy tour, here’s information on their schedule that will keep them busy from February 28 in New Orleans to April 8 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

