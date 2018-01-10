Cody Rhodes Has Announced The Date And Initial Talent For His Massive ‘All In’ Show

#Independent Wrestling
01.10.18 2 hours ago

Twitter

Last year, Cody Rhodes and his Bullet Club buddies the Young Bucks made one of their many headlines by announcing their intent to run a self-funded supershow in 2018 in a 10,000-seat arena.

An independent wrestling show of this magnitude hasn’t been attempted in a good long while, much less one that is entirely self-funded by professional wrestlers. Much LESS much less one that many are expecting has a legitimate shot at legitimately selling out. But with interest in New Japan and the Bullet Club at an all-time high, and with Young Bucks and Cody merch flying off the shelves of every Hot Topic in the country, and with Cody claiming 2017 was the single most profitable year in his pro wrestling career, interest in the show is already high, and fans are hopeful this will be a fun and successful show.

The “successful” part is yet to be seen, but they can pretty much guarantee the “fun” part, given that many of the Bullet Club members will be on board. On Wednesday, Cody and others announced via Twitter that although the show does not yet have a final announced venue, they do have a date and a half-dozen or so big names confirmed for the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling
TAGSALL IN 2018BULLET CLUBCODY RHODESINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGKENNY OMEGATHE YOUNG BUCKS

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 10 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP