Edmonton Postponed A 2018 WWE Live Event Due To A Fight Moratorium

#WWE
12.14.17 48 mins ago

WWE

A Raw “Road to WrestleMania” live event scheduled for February 9, 2018 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada, has been postponed because Edmonton City Council has issued a one-year moratorium on all combat sports events in the city. The fight ban came about after former UFC fighter Tim Hague died of a brain aneurism on June 18, following a sanctioned boxing much against former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood on June 16 in Edmonton.

The City Council announced their decision on Friday, December 8, issuing a statement saying that they “will continue our work as a commission, using this time to move forward with the comprehensive policy review that had already been underway.”

The plan is to keep the moratorium in place until the end of 2018. That means that even though the WWE even is officially “postponed,” it won’t be able to happen until nearly a year after its scheduled date, unless the ban is lifted early, or an exception is made for wrestling.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWE

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 4 hours ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 5 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 5 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 5 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 6 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP