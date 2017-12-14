Edmonton Postponed A 2018 WWE Live Event Due To A Fight Moratorium

WWE

A Raw “Road to WrestleMania” live event scheduled for February 9, 2018 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada, has been postponed because Edmonton City Council has issued a one-year moratorium on all combat sports events in the city. The fight ban came about after former UFC fighter Tim Hague died of a brain aneurism on June 18, following a sanctioned boxing much against former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood on June 16 in Edmonton.

The City Council announced their decision on Friday, December 8, issuing a statement saying that they “will continue our work as a commission, using this time to move forward with the comprehensive policy review that had already been underway.”

The plan is to keep the moratorium in place until the end of 2018. That means that even though the WWE even is officially “postponed,” it won’t be able to happen until nearly a year after its scheduled date, unless the ban is lifted early, or an exception is made for wrestling.