An Update On What May Have Caused Emma’s WWE Release

#WWE
11.02.17 16 mins ago

Youtube

There were some surprising releases in WWE earlier this week. The first name they announced was Emma, which was a bit of a shock after she had just lost to Asuka at TLC the previous Sunday and on Raw the next night. Two other names were released as well, Darren Young and Summer Rae. In the case of Darren and Summer, both of them missed a lot of time due to injuries, so it’s understandable why they were let go. But why Emma? As usual in a case like this, more info has come out during the week.

It was reported by Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso that Emma had “considerable heat” in WWE. The reason for the heat is because Emma had some enemies on the writing staff that were not a fan of the way she expressed herself on Twitter. Barrasso notes that Emma’s departure is considered “addition by subtraction” and adds that the door is open for the 28-year-old to return.

The decision to release Emma, Young and Rae was made last Friday, according to Barrasso. The superstars learned of their fate on Sunday before they would have been flown to Raw for Monday’s show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSEMMAWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP