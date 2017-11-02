An Update On What May Have Caused Emma’s WWE Release

Youtube

There were some surprising releases in WWE earlier this week. The first name they announced was Emma, which was a bit of a shock after she had just lost to Asuka at TLC the previous Sunday and on Raw the next night. Two other names were released as well, Darren Young and Summer Rae. In the case of Darren and Summer, both of them missed a lot of time due to injuries, so it’s understandable why they were let go. But why Emma? As usual in a case like this, more info has come out during the week.

It was reported by Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso that Emma had “considerable heat” in WWE. The reason for the heat is because Emma had some enemies on the writing staff that were not a fan of the way she expressed herself on Twitter. Barrasso notes that Emma’s departure is considered “addition by subtraction” and adds that the door is open for the 28-year-old to return.

The decision to release Emma, Young and Rae was made last Friday, according to Barrasso. The superstars learned of their fate on Sunday before they would have been flown to Raw for Monday’s show.