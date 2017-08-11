Eva Marie Explained Why She Parted Ways With WWE

08.11.17

Eva Marie is no longer a WWE superstar as of a week ago because she’s concentrating on her acting career, which includes a movie she filmed with Nicolas Cage. She’s not done with WWE yet, though.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eva Marie (real name Natalie Coyle) talked about how she has a great relationship with WWE and that she’s just focusing on other things right now. Eva is represented by the Garcia Companies (run by The Rock’s ex-wife Dany Garcia) and major powerhouse agency WME, so there’s a very good chance her acting career could take off. Here’s what she had to say about her relationship with WWE:

